Mavericks' Josh Adams: Posts 21 points in SL win

Adams tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two assists and one rebound across 26 minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Adams thus closed out a successful Las Vegas Summer League tenure with averages of 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 18.6 minutes over five games. Friday's effort was certainly his most productive, with the former University of Wyoming star showing off his offensive prowess. It remains to be seen if Adams will see further opportunity with the Mavericks in training camp, or whether he'll return to Besiktas, the Turkish club with which he signed a contract with last January.