Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Green being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Tuesday's contest does not indicate that a return is overly imminent. Tuesday will mark his eighth consecutive absence due to a right ankle sprain.
