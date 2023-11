Green finished Sunday's 136-124 win over New Orleans with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Green scored in double figures and recorded multiple steals for the first time since Nov. 3. The backup wing has garnered an inconsistent role to start the year, averaging just 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes across 10 appearances (two starts).