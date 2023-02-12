Green closed Saturday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Kings with 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes.

Green continued his efficient scoring Saturday, knocking down four of six shot attempts for 13 points in the first half before going a combined 4-of-6 between the second half and overtime. He finished third on the team in scoring with 23 points while also sinking a game-high five three-pointers as the Mavericks came up just short on the road. Green has now broken the 20-point mark twice in his last four games and has grabbed at least five rebounds three of his last four.