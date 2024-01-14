Green (illness) is available to face the Pelicans on Saturday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Green was deemed questionable to feature Saturday, but he'll give it a go. He's started in each of Dallas' last five games, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
