Green isn't starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Green had drawn eight straight starts, posting 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Sunday as Justin Holiday draws his first start as a Maverick. Across 31 appearances as a reserve, Green has averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, so he should still garner a sizable role, though his overall fantasy potential certainly takes a big hit.