Green (elbow) recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

In his return from a 12-game absence due to right elbow sprain, Green delivered solid returns in the assists and steals categories, but his contributions were lacking elsewhere in the box score. While Green's playing time may have been limited to some degree in his first game since Dec. 1, the 23-year-old won't necessarily see his minutes climb much higher with the likes of Dante Exum and Derrick Jones having seemingly played their way into larger roles in recent weeks. Moreover, Kyrie Irving (heel) will eventually return to the mix, further limiting Green's chances of recapturing meaningful minutes.