Green registered 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 132-130 overtime loss to Atlanta.

Green redeemed himself in Sunday's loss after being held scoreless through 22 minutes Saturday against the Heat. His 13-point showing marks his first time in double figures since March 22, and he made rare contributions on the glass and as a passer after averaging only 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his previous 10 appearances.