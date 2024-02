Green returned to Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter after leaving with right elbow pain, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Green was listed as probable with a right elbow contusion before being upgraded to available against Cleveland. The 23-year-old forward appears to still be bothered by the injury, as he has now left Tuesday's twice. However, each time, Green has returned to the Mavericks' bench shortly after.