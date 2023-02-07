Green closed with 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

Green starred in the victory, turning in the best performance of his young career. With both Luka Doncic (heel) and Kyrie Irving (trade) unavailable, Green stepped into the starting lineup and certainly delivered. His minutes had been trending up prior to the trade, giving hope that his role could exceed 30 minutes on a nightly basis moving forward. While he obviously won't be this good once the team is at full strength, he is worth adding in slightly deeper formats. For those in standard leagues, taking a flier on him isn't the worst idea in the world.