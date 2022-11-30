Green totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 victory over the Warriors.

Green closed the game Tuesday, making a couple of clutch baskets down the stretch. While this shouldn't;t be viewed as anything more than an outlier, it is interesting to see Jason Kidd going with a different lineup despite the closeness of the game. He isn't quite on the radar in standard leagues but given the struggles of Reggie Bullock, Green is definitely a name to watch moving forward.