Green posted 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds over 27 minutes in Monday's 104-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

Dallas was down its top three scorers in Luka Doncic (thigh), Kyrie Irving (foot) and Christian Wood (foot), and with Tim Hardaway regressing to the tune of 2-for-10 shooting from the field after a string of hot performances, the door was open for Jaden Hardy (28 points) and Green to fill the void on the offensive end. His performance was an impressive follow-up to the 21-point, 10-rebound effort he delivered in Saturday's loss to Memphis, but unless both Doncic and Irving are sidelined again Wednesday in San Antonio, Green is likely to see a big dip in the 25-plus-percent usage rates he's sported over the past two contests.