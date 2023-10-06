Green totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Green has shown steady improvement over his first three seasons in the NBA, and he averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes per game over 60 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. He put together a decent stat line off the bench during Thursday's preseason opener and should have an opportunity to see consistent playing time off the bench once again during the regular season.