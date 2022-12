Coach Jason Kidd relayed after practice Tuesday that he hopes to have Green (elbow) back in the fold for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Green was ruled out Monday and expected to miss at least a few more games, but it appears his recovery has accelerated more quickly than expected. He's far from guaranteed to take the floor Wednesday, but the upcoming injury report should provide more details about his status for the game.