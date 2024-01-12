Green is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
With Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined, Green has drawn five straight starts. However, he may take a seat Saturday, which would open up playing time for Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy, Markieff Morris and Seth Curry.
