Green is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right elbow injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Townsend, Green "dinged his elbow" during Monday's loss to Indiana, but it appears the issue is minor. He finished that contest with 14 points (6-8 FG), five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes and continues to be a solid starter for a Mavericks squad that snapped a seven-game win streak Monday. Over the last eight games, Green has averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.