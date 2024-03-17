Coach Jason Kidd said Sunday that Green is "likely out a couple of weeks" after suffering a right ankle sprain in Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Green stepped on another player's foot while running to defend in transition Thursday, and the injury appears set to cause a multi-week absence for the 23-year-old. Kidd mentioned that the timetable on Green was a couple weeks, so an injury update could follow in the week to come. Green's status as an undersized wing has made Dallas defensively porous during his time on the court, but he's still an important perimeter body and positive offensive contributor that will be subtracted from the rotation in the short term moving forward.