Green posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Warriors.

Green turned in a modest showing in a tightly-contested matchup, putting up double figures in the scoring column for the fifth time in six matchups. While he's unlikely to put together many eye-popping performances with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (foot) leading the charge, Green has managed to contribute for his squad across the board during this six-game stretch, as he's averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.5 minutes.