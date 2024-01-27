Green had 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 148-143 win over the Hawks.

The fourth-year forward moved into a starting role in early January, and while his scoring totals have been erratic -- he failed to score a point at all in 23 minutes against the Grizzlies on Jan. 9 -- Green's generally been effective on the rare times he gets the ball. Over 10 starts, he's averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.6 threes while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent (16-for-34) from beyond the arc.