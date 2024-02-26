Green totaled 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 loss to the Pacers.

The Mavericks were far from their best offensively outside of their star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and in fact, Green was the only other starter who scored in double digits in this one. That said, Green is far from being a top-notch offensive threat, as evidenced by the fact he has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.