Green totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards.

Green has played at least 20 minutes in each of his four appearances since returning from an elbow injury, and he scored in double figures for the second time in the last three matchups during Tuesday's defeat. His 16 points also matched his second-highest scoring total of the year. Over his last four outings, he's averaged 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.