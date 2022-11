Green amassed 23 points (8-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Green was on fire in the loss, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, en route to a career-high 23 points. Unfortunately, he was unable to cap off his night with any meaningful production outside of the points column. While managers will not want to go chasing this performance, he is a player to keep an eye on just in case his role increases at some point.