Green racked up 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 victory over Sacramento.

Green came within one rebound of registering his first double-double since March 11. He turned in an efficient shooting line by hitting four of five attempts from the field, and he recorded his first block since Feb. 23. Green has scored in double digits in back-to-back contests but is averaging only 5.1 points over his last seven appearances.