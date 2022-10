The Mavs exercised Green's fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season Tuesday.

Green will net $4.77 million due to the transaction and will remain in Dallas for at least another year. The 2020 first-round pick hasn't jumped off the books with his play but has provided a steady presence off the bench the last pair of seasons. He figures to handle a similar role this year after posting 4.8 points and 2.4 boards over 15.5 minutes per game in 2021-22.