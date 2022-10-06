Green will start in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Thunder, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green will start with Luka Doncic out due to rest. The third-year forward averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals in 15.5 minutes over 67 games last season. Green will look to have an increased role this season and is expected to be the team's backup small forward.