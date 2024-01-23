Green is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston.
Green will return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to an illness, while Tim Hardaway will join the second unit. Both players should get sizable run with Dante Exum (heel) and Seth Curry (ankle) inactive.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Removed from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Available to face New Orleans•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Posts efficient 18 points Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Solid performance in start•