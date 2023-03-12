Green racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green had a solid first half overall with six points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and three assists. He really got going offensively in the second half, however, knocking down six of 10 shots, including three of five attempts from beyond the arc, for another 15 points. The shooting guard added a game and season-high 10 boards in the contest to notch his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. It also marked just the fourth time this season in which he's eclipsed the 20-point mark.