Green was selected by the Mavericks with the 18th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old started all 30 games in his lone collegiate season at Arizona and averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 36.1 percent on three-point attempts. Green is a well-rounded wing that could factor into the Mavs' rotation early on with his defensive potential.