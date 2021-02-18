The Mavericks flex-assigned Green to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks' affiliate (Texas Legends) isn't playing at the G League bubble in Orlando, so Green will suit up for the Jazz's affiliate along with fellow Mavericks rookie Tyler Bey. With Dallas' 15-man roster back to full strength after the team was without several players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in mid-to-late January, Green had seen action in just one of the Mavericks' eight games thus far in February.