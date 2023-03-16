Green finished Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over the Spurs with 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes.

Green has now reached the 20-point mark in three straight games and is also averaging a respectable 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds over that stretch, but the increased production has coincided with both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) sitting out all of those contests. The Mavericks' two stars may remain out again in Friday's game in Los Angeles versus the Lakers, in which case Green could make for a strong streaming option. Green's rest-of-season fantasy value is less convincing, however, as he averaged just 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.8 minutes in the first four games of March, when both Doncic and Irving were available.