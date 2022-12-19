Green (elbow) said Monday that he doesn't expect to play in the remaining three games of the Mavericks' current four-game road trip, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Green was already ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, but it appears he'll also be out for Wednesday's rematch against the Timberwolves and Friday's matchup in Houston. He could be sidelined even longer, but it looks like Green's earliest possible return date is next Sunday's home contest against the Lakers.