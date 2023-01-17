Green (elbow) is expected to return to action Wednesday versus the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 9, but his return will supply the Mavericks with some much-needed depth rotation. In 25 appearances this season (one start), Green has averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 20.3 minutes per game. There is a chance his workload could be limited initially, given his extended absence, but the fact that it was an upper-body injury means Green should have been able to keep his conditioning in a relatively good spot.