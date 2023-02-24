Green supplied 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Despite Dallas being close to full strength, Green remained in the starting lineup during the first game following the All-Star break and was one of eight Mavericks to score in double figures. During his recent string of starts, the third-year guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34.4 minutes, but he could be pushed back to a reserve role if Tim Hardaway continues to play at a high level off the bench.