Green finished Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Clippers with 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one rebound and one block in 40 minutes.

After popping for a career-high 29 points in 37 minutes in Monday's win over Utah, Green actually saw an increase in playing time Wednesday, but he attempted 10 fewer field goals. He maintained a middling 12.5 percent usage rate on the night, and though he was efficient with his opportunities, Green's main contributions moving forward may come in the steals category rather than on the offensive end. Green sacrificed some shots Wednesday with Kyrie Irving making his Mavericks debut, and touches on the offensive end could be even more difficult to come by for the third-year forward when Luka Doncic (heel) likely returns to action this weekend in Sacramento.