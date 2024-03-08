Green will move to the bench for Thursday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Derrick Jones will replace Green in the starting five. The Mavericks are looking to shake things up after losing three straight games, two of which were blowouts.
