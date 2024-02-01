Green totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 loss to Minnesota.

Green connected on a pair of threes while finishing two points away from the 20-point mark as the top scorer for Dallas in a losing effort. Green, who had to step up offensively with the absence of other key offensive contributors, has recorded 18 or more points in four games this season while connecting on at least two threes in each of those contests.