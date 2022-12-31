Green (elbow) is still being limited to just non-contact drills in practice, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green has been sidelined since Dec 9 with a right elbow sprain and has already been ruled out for Saturday's contest. However, Coach Jason Kidd provided an update on his status, stating Green has been "doing everything non-contact at a high level" but has not been cleared for contact drills. Although the update does not establish a set timetable, it feels as though Green will remain out for the near future.