Green (ankle) won't play Friday against the Kings, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Green wasn't listed on the Mavericks' initial injury report for Friday's game, but Afseth confirms that was a mistake, as Green continues to rehab from a right ankle sprain. Green hasn't played since March 14. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Houston.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Not listed in injury report•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Ditches walking boot•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Out multiple weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Leaves early with ankle sprain•