Green is out for Saturday's game at Chicago due to a sprained right elbow.

Green, Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Maxi Kleber (foot) are all out, so the Mavericks will be shorthanded for Saturday. More minutes could be in store for various players, including Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, Kemba Walker and Jaden Hardy, who was recalled from the G League.