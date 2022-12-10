Green is out for Saturday's game at Chicago due to a sprained right elbow.
Green, Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Maxi Kleber (foot) are all out, so the Mavericks will be shorthanded for Saturday. More minutes could be in store for various players, including Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, Kemba Walker and Jaden Hardy, who was recalled from the G League.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Scores in double digits•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Closes in narrow win Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Erupts for career-high 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Gets starting nod•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Posts season-high 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Sleeper appeal building•