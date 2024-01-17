Green (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Luka Doncic (ankle) remains questionable for Dallas, while Derrick Jones (calf) and Grant Williams (ankle) are expected to play. Green has fared well in January, posting averages of 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 52.9 percent shooting from the field.