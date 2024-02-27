Green (elbow) will play Tuesday versus Cleveland.
Green had been listed as probable with a right elbow contusion, which may be a lingering effect of the right elbow sprain that cost him significant time earlier this season. In any case, the 23-year-old is officially in the clear to suit up Tuesday and will be part of a Dallas squad that is at full strength aside from the continued absence of Dante Exum (knee).
