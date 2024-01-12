Green chipped in 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-124 win over the Knicks.

Luka Doncic (ankle) didn't play in the contest, so the Mavericks needed players to step up in his absence. Green filled that role nicely, hitting eight of 12 field-goal attempts en route to his highest scoring total since the turn of the calendar year. This was a much-needed bounce-back game for the fourth-year forward, as he had recorded just four points on 2-of-6 shooting over 54 minutes across his previous two contests.