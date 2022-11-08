Green registered 16 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 96-94 win over Brooklyn.

Everything seems to be trending up for Green, as he logged his second consecutive game with 20-plus minutes, which resulted in only his second double-digit scoring night of the season. He got hot in the second quarter with 10 points and three rebounds during the stanza, keeping Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Wood off the floor for most of the second period. His uptick in production makes him an intriguing stash candidate for fantasy benches.