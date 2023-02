Green had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over New Orleans.

Green continues to be a valuable piece off the bench for Dallas and has now scored in double digits in four of his last seven contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.