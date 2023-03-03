Green posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 victory over the 76ers.

Green moved back into the starting lineup Thursday, replacing Justin Holiday who had inexplicably taken his spot for the past two games. While Green was far from productive, he is clearly a better option for the Mavericks, ending as a +18 during his 32 minutes on the floor. Holiday logged just 11 minutes off the bench, so hopefully, this means Jason Kidd has worked out Green should be rolling with the opening five on a nightly basis.