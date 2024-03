Green notched six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 loss to the Pacers.

Green produced a sub-par effort in the loss, continuing his recent struggles. He has now scored fewer than eight points in five straight games, sitting well outside the top 250 in that time. Despite having two hands on a starting role, Green is not worth rostering outside of deeper formats.