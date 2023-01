Green registered 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 115-90 win over the Heat.

Green returned to a bench role following the return of Tim Hardaway to the starting unit, and he ended up outplaying him with a solid effort off the bench. Green has played just seven games since the start of December and is averaging 8.6 points across 23.3 minutes per game in that span.