Green ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Celtics.

Green returned from a one-game absence due to illness, scoring double-digits for the third time in the past four games. While his recent production has been encouraging, the Mavericks will likely welcome back Dante Exum (heel) from injury very soon. His return could cut into Green's playing time, meaning those in standard formats should temper their expectations moving forward.