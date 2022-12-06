Green racked up 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 130-111 win over Phoenix.
Green put together a stellar shooting line, missing just one attempt from the field while also recording five assists for his second straight matchup. The Arizona product has also showcased his quick hands in the early going of December, collecting five steals over three games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Closes in narrow win Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Erupts for career-high 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Gets starting nod•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Posts season-high 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Sleeper appeal building•
-
Mavericks' Josh Green: Scores in double figures•