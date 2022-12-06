Green racked up 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 130-111 win over Phoenix.

Green put together a stellar shooting line, missing just one attempt from the field while also recording five assists for his second straight matchup. The Arizona product has also showcased his quick hands in the early going of December, collecting five steals over three games.