Green tallied 10 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Nets.

Green has been incredibly efficient this season, albeit in a small sample size. While his 83.3 and 80.0 percent shooting from the field and three, respectively, are impressive, his 15.0 minutes per game keeps him from being a reliable fantasy option as his percentages are likely to regress to the mean.